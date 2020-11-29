Won’t Answer Haryana CM’s Calls or Call Him: Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 28 November, lashed out at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for the crackdown on farmers protesting the Centre's new agricultural laws, saying that he will not even answer the latter's phone calls now because of the way he has acted, NDTV reported.
"He doesn't know what to say, so, he is saying all this. Punjab is not stopping its farmers because it is their right to protest. Why are you stopping them?” Singh asked during an interview with NDTV.
“Why are you using water cannons and tear-gassing them? When we are not stopping them and Delhi is not stopping them, who are you to stop them? I don’t like this dishonest behaviour. He can call me 10 times now, I won’t pick up his call,” he told the news channel.
The Punjab CM also rubbished charges that he had not answered three phone calls from Mr Khattar.
Khattar had said that the state police had shown restraint in handling the situation. He also claimed that no Haryana farmer was, or is, involved in the "Delhi Chalo" movement amid strong criticism of the Haryana government and the police for brutal attempts to beat back what began as a peaceful protest.
Singh addressed concerns regarding coronavirus safety rules being violated, saying, "Regardless of the virus, the farmers have gone to Delhi because this is beyond everything. This is much bigger. The farmer is thinking about how he will secure food for his children. For God's sake, let's think about them. Think about what will matter to them. What's the harm in bringing some sort of clarity on this."
Published: undefined