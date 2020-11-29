Won’t Answer Haryana CM’s Calls or Call Him: Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 28 November, lashed out at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for the crackdown on farmers protesting the Centre's new agricultural laws, saying that he will not even answer the latter's phone calls now because of the way he has acted, NDTV reported. "He doesn't know what to say, so, he is saying all this. Punjab is not stopping its farmers because it is their right to protest. Why are you stopping them?” Singh asked during an interview with NDTV.

“Why are you using water cannons and tear-gassing them? When we are not stopping them and Delhi is not stopping them, who are you to stop them? I don’t like this dishonest behaviour. He can call me 10 times now, I won’t pick up his call,” he told the news channel.

The Punjab CM also rubbished charges that he had not answered three phone calls from Mr Khattar.