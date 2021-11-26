Farmers Complete a Year of Agitation: Kejriwal, SAD, Priyanka Gandhi Applaud

'The country won' hoodies spotted at Tikri border on Friday, 26 November.
(Photo: The Quint)
Farmers marked the one-year anniversary of their successful protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws on Friday, 26 November, with massive gatherings in Delhi, and other places.
The year-long agitation had begun with a call of 'Dilli Chalo' on 26 November 2020 to get the farm laws repealed and demand a law on minimum support price (MSP) from the Centre.
While farmers have come to Delhi's borders in large numbers to celebrate the anniversary, reacting to the same, several politicians commended farmers for their determined protests.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said in a tweet, "Farmers, who have been protesting against the 3 contentious agri laws for one long year at the Delhi borders have proved that nothing can break the unwavering determination of the annadata, who feeds the hungry."
Meanwhile, Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, "The country's farmer taught us all how to fight for our rights with patience. I salute the courage, spirit, and sacrifice of our brothers."
With the slogan of 'Jai Kisan', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet that farmers were revered before and will continue to be celebrated in the future.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal put out a video congratulating the farmers for their victory and said, "We salute the dedication, valour and sacrifice of our Annadata".
Meanwhile, a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha will be held on 27 November at Singhu. In the meeting, the farm unions will take a decision regarding the further course of action
A massive Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat is also scheduled to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on 28 November.