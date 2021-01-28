Red Fort Violence | Goons Attacked Us, Not Farmers: Injured Cops
“First batch of farmers sat peacefully. Then a few farmers came and started creating ruckus,” said an injured cop.
Poonam Agarwal
India
Published:
“We never expected it to blow up so much. The farmers can’t do anything like this because their children are here as well,” said one of the injured cops to The Quint. | (Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Video Producer: Eshwar Gole Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
The Quint spoke to three Delhi Police personnel who were injured on duty during the farmers' tractor rally that turned violent on 26 January. All three had one thing in common to say: 'They were goons, not farmers. Farmers would never hurt anyone.’
Young Constable Rekha Kumari was on duty at Maurice Nagar in Delhi on Republic Day. She injured her ribs when a grill fell on her and is admitted in a Delhi hospital.
“The cops started taking shelter to save themselves. I did too to save myself from getting hurt. I crossed the grill to save myself, but it broke and fell on me. Then many cops started jumping into the pit over me. I was shouting for help but nobody could hear. It continued for 5-10 minutes. A few cops in civil clothes and a few people from the staff rescued me.”
Constable Rekha Kumari, Delhi Police
Thirty-two-year-old Constable Sandeep Kumar was on duty at the Red Fort when protesters turned violent. He has spent over a decade in the police service, and says he felt scared for the first time in his career when he faced the protesters. He has fractured his left arm and is admitted in a Delhi hospital.
I was present with one other officer at the gate of Red Fort to rescue the people who were stranded inside. We had orders to rescue the people stranded. We were getting them out one by one. All of a sudden, a mob reached there and they started thrashing us with lathis and sticks. I got hurt while trying to save the stranded people. I realised a lot later that I am hurt as well. But we stayed put because we had orders.
Constable Sandeep Kumar, Delhi Police
Fifty-three-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Joginder Raj was deployed inside the Red Fort on duty on 26 January. He has injured his left arm. He recollects the horror he witnessed during the violence.
I have seen a lot of protests and demonstrations. But I have never seen anything like this. When I was attacked, I couldn’t figure out from which side I was being attacked from with a sword or a lathi or a stick. I was beaten badly on the back, shoulders and arms. They tried to attack with a sword but I jumped off a flight of stairs and entered inside to save myself. I was stranded with 35-40 other people and they kept pelting stones at us for at least 45 minutes.
Joginder Raj, ASI, Delhi Police
Close to 400 Delhi police personnel were injured in the violence on 26 January. Many were hospitalised and some are in the ICU, according to the Delhi Police. Twenty five FIRs have been registered so far and 19 people have been arrested.
