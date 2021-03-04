Gurmukh Singh, 82, Joginder Singh, 63: Wrongfully Held in Tihar?

26 January Farmers’ Protest: Two senior citizens, one of them a former Army Subedar, were arrested by Delhi Police for assault. But they told The Quint they were protesting peacefully at Delhi's Burari ground that day.| (Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
The 26 January farmers’ tractor rally turned violent in Delhi, leading to the arrest of over 150 people including some senior citizens. The Quint spoke to two senior citizens who got bail after spending 16 days in jail.
The first thing that comes to mind on meeting 82 year old Subedar Gurmukh Singh and 63 year old Joginder Singh, is whether their age would have permitted them to participate in violence?
Yet, both were arrested by Delhi Police on charges of assault and disobeying public servants in connection with the Republic Day violence.
They claim that they were protesting peacefully at Burari ground in Delhi with other farmers on that day.
Gurmukh Singh served in the Indian Army for 22 years and retired as a Subedar. He is a farmer and lives in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district. He got a grand welcome from fellow residents when he returned home after getting bail.
Joginder Singh is also a farmer from Punjab's Mansa district. He told The Quint how he was arrested by Delhi Police at Burari ground.
“Around 20-30 people started beating and pulling me. I told them that I will not leave farmers protest ground. I told them, kill me, but I will not leave,” said Gurmukh to The Quint.
After being allegedly beaten up by Delhi Police, both senior citizens were sent to Tihar jail with other farmers. Though they did get medical attention, Gurmukh says he is still on medication because of the police beating.
Joginder Singh says their lives were worse inside the jail.
Though the conditions were pathetic, Gurmukh Singh says jail inmates ‘respected’ them.
Both senior citizens say that the alleged police atrocities they faced have not broken them. They say they will go back to Delhi and rejoin the farmers’ protests till the new farm laws are not withdrawn.
Gurmukh and Joginder’s claims raise serious questions about Delhi Police’s probe into the Republic Day violence in Delhi.
Did the police wrongly implicate those who were peacefully participating in the protest just to pad up the numbers of those arrested?
Though both of them are now out on bail after over 2 weeks behind bars, their ordeal is not over. They still have a long legal battle to fight ahead.
