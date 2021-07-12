25 FIRs But 1 Charge Sheet: Is Delhi Police Lacking Evidence on R-Day Violence?

One charge sheet. That's all the Delhi police has filed so far, despite registering 25 FIRs and making 151 arrests – all of whom got bail in a span of five months – in the violence that broke out in the national capital on 26 January 2021, as farmers carried out a tractor rally on Republic Day.

For nine months now, farmers have been protesting at the national capital borders, seeking the farm laws be scrapped. Several rounds of talks with the government have failed to end the impasse.

On 17 May, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the FIR registered for the violence that ensued at Red Fort. The charge sheet names 16 people, including Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh, who was doing a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly instigated protesters.