25 FIRs But 1 Charge Sheet: Is Delhi Police Lacking Evidence on R-Day Violence?

After five months of probe, the Delhi Police has filed one chargesheet in the tractors rally violence incident. Why delay in filing chargesheet in the remaining 24 FIRs.
One charge sheet. That's all the Delhi police has filed so far, despite registering 25 FIRs and making 151 arrests – all of whom got bail in a span of five months – in the violence that broke out in the national capital on 26 January 2021, as farmers carried out a tractor rally on Republic Day.
For nine months now, farmers have been protesting at the national capital borders, seeking the farm laws be scrapped. Several rounds of talks with the government have failed to end the impasse.
On 17 May, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the FIR registered for the violence that ensued at Red Fort. The charge sheet names 16 people, including Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh, who was doing a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly instigated protesters.
Sixty-three-year-old Joginder Singh was arrested by the Delhi Police on 28 January 2021 from the Burari border in Delhi for participating in the farmers' protests. He was booked under the charges of assault and disobedience to a public servant. He got bail after spending 16 days in Tihar Jail. The Delhi Police has not yet filed a charge sheet in his case.
But the criminal case has failed to dampen Joginder's determination to be part of the ongoing farmers' protests.
After his release from jail, Joginder has visited the protest sites at Delhi's borders many a time.
Joginder said that a few other farmers who were arrested with him have joined the protest after being released from jail. But at the same time they are worried about their family's safety if at all they are again arrested by the police, said Joginder.
Farmers reach Red Fort , New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 January 2021.
A committee of lawyers was set up to provide legal assistance to those who have been booked in 25 FIRs. All lawyers are giving legal service pro-bono to 151 people.
The Quint spoke to some of these lawyers to understand the status of the cases.
In these 25 FIRs, the farmers' protesters were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like attempt to murder, punishment for rioting and assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty.
During the tractors' rally protest, over 400 Delhi policemen were injured while controlling the protesters. The Delhi Police then claimed that they will use facial recognition technology as evidence to nab the culprits.
Legally speaking, a person can get bail if the investigating agency fails to file a charge sheet in the case within sixty days from his arrest, said a lawyer appearing for the farmers on the condition of anonymity. And this is one of the reasons why many got bail in this incident.
(File photo): Farmers at Tikri border during their chakka jam protest as part of the ongoing agitation over new farm laws, near New Delhi
The farmers' lawyer further added that during the bail hearing, the court took strong note of those who were arrested under the Section 149 of IPC, ie, unlawful assembly in the Red Fort violence. The court said that the police has to prove the role of the accused in the violence, and that merely their presence at the spot is not enough to charge them under Section 149 IPC.
The lawyer points out that the delay in charge sheet is a big hurdle as they are unable to take the next legal step.
(File photo): Security personnel stand near barricades as BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait gestures during the proposed chakka jam by farmers at Ghazipur border.
Of 25 FIRs, one FIR was registered at Samaypur Badli police station that mentioned the names of farmer leaders, including Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav and 35 others.
On 27 January, the Delhi Police issued a notice to 40 farmer leaders for violating terms and conditions agreed upon for holding a tractor rally on Republic Day.
On behalf of all farmer leaders, a response to this notice was filed with the Delhi police, said Shekhon. There was no further communication by the police.
Speaking on a grievous charge like attempt to murder which was levied on some protesters, Shekhon said that merely registering a case under this section does not make someone guilty.
Shekhon said that a criminal case is leading to mental harassment for some farmers but they have no option but to fight.
The lack of evidence presented by the Delhi Police raises several questions on their probe.
Is the delay in filing more charge sheets a result of Delhi Police's failure to gather evidence?
We wrote to the Delhi Police for their comment. This report will be updated if and when we receive a response.
