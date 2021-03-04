Gurmukh Singh, 82, Joginder Singh, 63: Wrongfully Held in Tihar?

The 26 January farmers’ tractor rally turned violent in Delhi, leading to the arrest of over 150 people including some senior citizens. The Quint spoke to two senior citizens who got bail after spending 16 days in jail.

The first thing that comes to mind on meeting 82 year old Subedar Gurmukh Singh and 63 year old Joginder Singh, is whether their age would have permitted them to participate in violence?

Yet, both were arrested by Delhi Police on charges of assault and disobeying public servants in connection with the Republic Day violence.

They claim that they were protesting peacefully at Burari ground in Delhi with other farmers on that day.