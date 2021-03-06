Farmers Protest Peacefully at KMP Expressway to Mark 100th Day

The farmers registered their protest by raising slogans and displaying black placards.
Farmers during Kisan Ekta Morcha to mark the 100th day of the ongoing protests against the new farm reform laws, at KMP Expressway near Kundli in Haryana. | (Photo: PTI)

Vehicular movement returned to normal on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Delhi after farmers carried out a five-hour peaceful blockade to mark the 100th day of protests against the three new farm laws on Saturday, 6 March.

As per IANS, farmers had squatted on the roads and blocked various toll plazas on the expressway from 11 am to 4 pm.

The farmers registered their protest by raising slogans and displaying black placards, while the tricolour fluttered atop tractors, and protest songs blared from speakers.
Farmers block the KMP Expressway near Duhai to mark the 100th day of their ongoing agitation against Centres farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad.

IANS further reported that the agitation remained entirely peaceful at all points on the expressway.

Commuters who were unaware of the protest, however, were reported to have faced problems.

The farmers’ agitation against the new contentious farm laws began on 26 November.

Farmers having their meal as they block the KMP Expressway near Duhai to mark the 100th day of their ongoing agitation against Centres farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on Delhi’s borders despite the interim spell of biting, cold winter, and other adverse conditions, for 100 days now.

(With inputs from IANS.)

