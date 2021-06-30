Will Fight Till We Die: Farmers Mark Kranti Diwas at Singhu Border

The farmers protesting against the government's three agricultural ordinances, held an event to commemorate Kranti Diwas at Delhi's Singhu Border on Wednesday, 30 June.
(Photo: Shadab Moizee/ The Quint)
The farmers taking part in the months-long struggle against the Narendra Modi government's three agricultural ordinances, held an event to commemorate Hool Kranti Diwas at Delhi's Singhu Border on Wednesday, 30 June.
Speaking to The Quint, Pratap Chandrapradhan, a protester, stated the parallels between the anti-colonial movement and the ongoing farmers protests saying:
Another farmer said that both the struggles – the action against the East India Company, and the farmers' action against the scrapping of MSP – are anti-imperialist.
In the background of a seven-month long movement, and the government's refusal to yield to the demands of the farmers, The Quint asked how long the struggle would continue, to which the farmer replied:
Sehdev Manjhi, a protester from Jharkhand also spoke to The Quint and said, "200 years ago, the adivasis agitated against the British. That's why we are celebrating this day."
Over 20,000 adivasi lives were taken by empire, Manjhi stated.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at three sites – Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur – along Delhi’s border, demanding a complete revocation of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
