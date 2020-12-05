Editors Guild Expresses Concern Over Coverage of Farmers’ Protest

"EGI advises media organisations to display fairness, objectivity and balance in reporting farmers' protests, without displaying partisanship against those who are exercising their constitutional rights to express themselves. Media should not be complicit to any narrative that derogates dissent stereotypes protestors based on their attire and ethnicity," the statement issued by EGI president Seema Mustafa said.

Meanwhile, the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the government is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 5 December.