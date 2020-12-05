Editors Guild Expresses Concern Over Coverage of Farmers’ Protest

The Editors Guild of India on Friday, 4 December, expressed concern over the news coverage of the ongoing farmers’ protest and said that certain sections of the media were trying to discredit the movement.
"The Editors Guild of India is concerned about the news coverage of the farmers' protest in the national capital, wherein certain sections of the media have been labelling them as 'Khalistanis', 'anti-nationals', and other such terms to delegitimise the protests without any evidence or proof," the EGI said in a statement on Twitter.
The EGI said that such coverage goes against the tenets of responsible and ethical journalism and advised media organisations to be fair and balanced in their reporting on the protests.
"EGI advises media organisations to display fairness, objectivity and balance in reporting farmers' protests, without displaying partisanship against those who are exercising their constitutional rights to express themselves. Media should not be complicit to any narrative that derogates dissent stereotypes protestors based on their attire and ethnicity," the statement issued by EGI president Seema Mustafa said.
Meanwhile, the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the government is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 5 December.
Published: undefined