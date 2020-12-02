Farmers’ Protest: Ex-Sportspersons to Give Up Awards in Solidarity

The revered sportspersons have slammed the Centre for using water cannons and tear gas against the farmers.

A group of renowned former sportspersons and coaches declared today on Wednesday, 2 December, that they will return all their medals and awards in solidarity with the Delhi Chalo farmers’ protests. Extending support to the lakhs of farmers who are resisting the three contentious farmer laws that were passed by the Centre in September, the sportspersons said they were angered by the ‘force’ used by the police against the protestors. They have announced that they will proceed to Delhi on 5 December where they will place their awards outside Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among them are Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee wrestler Kartar Singh, Arjuna awardee basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema and Arjuna awardee hockey player Rajbir Kaur, reported PTI.

Sportspersons Slam Centre for Using Force Against Farmers

The revered sportspersons have slammed the Centre and the Haryana government for using water cannons and tear gas against the farmers to stop them from going to Delhi.

“We are the children of farmers and they have been holding peaceful agitation for the last several months. Not even a single incident of violence took place.“But water cannons and teargas shells were used against them when they were going to Delhi. If turbans of our elders and brothers are tossed, then what will we do with our awards and honour? We are in support of our farmers. We do not want such awards and that is why we are returning the same.” Olympic hockey player and Arjuna awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema in a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club

Kartar Singh, wrestler, Padma Shri awardee accompanied Cheema in the press conference, as well as Olympic gold medallist hockey player Gurmail Singh, who is also an Arjuna awardee, Arjuna awardee (shotput) Balwinder Singh and former Indian hockey captain Rajbir Kaur have participated in solidarity to the farmers. "All the Padma and Arjuna awards, all medal will be returned by Punjab's sportspersons...there will be around 150 of them," said another speaker at the press conference, reported NDTV. The sportspersons have said they will join the agitation at the Delhi borders on 5 December and are trying to contact other former players in Haryana to back up the protests, reported PTI. Farmers have faced water cannons and tear gas as they were heading towards the national capital to participate in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against farm laws. The lives of three farmers have been claimed so far in the agitation.