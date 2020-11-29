Burari an Open Jail, Won’t Go: Highlights From Farmers’ Presser

Addressing a press conference from Singhu border, on Sunday, 29 November, farmer leader Surjeet Singh Phul said that they will never go to Burari as it was “an open jail” and not a park.



Further, the farmers said they will not allow any political leader from any party to take over their stage; and that they will gherao Delhi from five points, instead of being forced into Burari. Here are the key highlights from everything that the farmer leader, according to ANI, shared on behalf of the protesting farmers, at the press conference:

“We will never go to Burari (Delhi). It is not a park but an open jail.”

“The condition (of shifting to Burari) put forward (by Union Home Minister Amit Shah) for talks is an insult to farmers.”

“Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we have decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking five main entry points to Delhi.”

“We’ve got four months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything.”

“We've decided that we won't allow any political party leader to speak on our stage, be it Congress, BJP, AAP or other party.”

“Our Committee will allow other organisations, who are supporting us, to speak if they follow our rules.”

“We want to apologise to media for misbehaviour with them by a few protesters unknowingly. To avoid such situations in future, we’ve decided that after every meeting, an official press note will be released by us for media.”

Further, according to NDTV, one of the farm leaders said: "The government is saying much about the efficacy of the laws. But who had asked you to bring the laws? Which organisation? Please name them.”

BACKGROUND

Protesting farmers on Sunday, 29 November, rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s offer for a discussion of their grievances against the Centre’s new farm laws, which was contingent to a change in their protest location. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, had said: “If farmers’ unions want to hold discussions before 3 December, then I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to the designated place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day.” In a statement released by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), it was pointed out that “farmer bodies decry government’s attempt for talks through Home Ministry and Intelligence Agencies” and call for talks at the higher political level. Further, farmer bodies, according to the statement, will continue to rally in large numbers and have appealed “for support by all pro farmer, anti corporate forces”. Further, according to the AIKSCC statement, an appeal has been made for all-India mobilisations to be intensified and protests to begin in states from 1 December.

“Farmers are united and speak in unison in their demand that the central government repeal the 3 anti-farmer, anti-people laws that were enacted without consultation to serve corporate interests, and withdraw Electricity Bill 2020. Farmers who have marched peacefully and resolutely to Delhi are determined in securing their demands. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are rallying in greater numbers at Singhu and Tikri borders. From UP and Uttarakhand their moving to Delhi has begun. (Sic)” AIKSCC