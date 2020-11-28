‘Shift Protests If You Want to Talk Before 3 Dec’: Shah to Farmers

The Union Home Minister said, “The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers.”

As farmers from Punjab and Haryana camp at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari to protest against the Centre’s farm laws, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 27 November, said, “The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers.”

The protesting farmers had earlier told the media that the protests will continue till the laws aren’t withdrawn by the Centre.

After a day-long confrontation with the police, the Centre had allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and designated Nirankari ground in Burari to hold the protests.

A section of Delhi-bound farmers who had gone to the Nirankari ground in north Delhi's Burari later returned, saying that "it is a strategy to confine us". Some opposition parties including NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's TR Baalu and CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury has issued a statement regarding the ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmer protest, demanding a larger ground for the protests.

"The ground is too small for tens of thousands that have reached Delhi," it reads.