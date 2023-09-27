Farmer Unions To Hold 'Rail Roko' Protest on 28 Sep in Haryana & Punjab; Details

Farmers' Unions recently announced a three-day 'Rail Roko' protest starting from Thursday, 28 September 2023. Several farmers' bodies have taken this decision to get some of their demands fulfilled by the Central government, including waiving of debts, legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, and financial aid for losses caused by recent floods.

After a joint meeting of representatives from 19 farmers’ bodies including Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, the rail blockade protest was announced by Sarwan Singh Pandher -- general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.