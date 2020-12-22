Farmer Union Leaders to Discuss Govt Letter in Meeting Today

Farmer union leaders on Tuesday, 22 December, said that the central administration is wasting their time by inviting them for a new round of talks, reiterating their demand of complete revocation of the Modi government’s agriculture laws. Jamhoori Kisan Sabha General Secretary Kulwant Singh Sandhu said leaders of several unions will meet on Tuesday to decide their next step.
The agriculture ministry had written to Dr Darshan Pal, the president of Krantikari Kisan Union, urging him to set a date for the next round of talks in a bid to address the concerns of farmers.
However, Pal told The Indian Express that the government is “not sincere” in its efforts.
The national president of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, Shiv Kumar Kakka also said the government is “just going through a formality.”
“The government is not serious about holding the next round of talks, otherwise it could have specified the time and venue as it had done on earlier occasions,” he added.
Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, the general secretary of Kul Hind Kisan Sabha (Punjab), echoed this sentiment, calling the Centre’s letter as “nothing but the insult of farmers and their protest in the severe cold.”
Several farm union representatives, including BKU (Ugrahan), the largest farmers’ union in Punjab, are set to attend a meeting of over 30 unions on Tuesday to decide on a response.
An umbrella body, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) also sent a letter to the Agriculture Ministry, writing that they “never declined to participate in the talks”.
(inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)
