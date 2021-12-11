Farmers' Protest Ends: A Story of Struggle and Solidarity

Farmers end their 15-month long protest and head back to their homes.
(Photo: Sadhika Tiwari/TheQuint)
"We haven't just won Dilli, we have won over the hearts of people," says Arjun Singh, a farmer from Haryana as he unwinds the nylon stings that hold the tarpauline over his tent.
Arjun and his fellow farmers who have been protesting at three main sites around Delhi—Tikri Border, Singhu Border and Ghazipur border, for over 15 months are now going home.
A loaded tractor with drums, cauldrons, tents and all other things that the farmers were living with for over 15 months at the Tikri border.
Empty tent cleared out by the farmers at the Tikri Border.
Farmers have been protesting for over 15 months against the farm laws and other issues including Minimum Support Price (MSP).
After the repeal of the laws and a written draft proposal from the centre, the farmers announced that they will end their protest and return to their homes on Saturday, December 11.
A farmer with his tractor at the Tikri border. He has decorated his tractor for the victory march back home.
The farmers' unions did a Fateh Ardas (victory prayer) on Saturday and started their Fateh March (victory march) back home.
Farmer leaders of Punjab at Singhu border gathered near Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) in the morning and started the march towards Punjab. At Tikri border, farmer leaders assembled at Kisan Chowk, Bahadurgarh.
Loaded mini truck at Tikri border,with charpoys and bedding, all set to be driven back to Punjab.
Farmers waiting to leave for their homes from the Tikri Border.
Speaking to the media, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that a large group of farmers shall vacate the area on Sunday.
"People have started vacating already, it'll take 4-5 days. I will leave on 15th December," Tikait said, according to news agency ANI.
Women making the last batch of rotis in a Langar at a protest site before things are wrapped up.
Sunny the pup was born during the farmers protest in Tikri and is headed back to Punjab now along with scores of tractors, tents, cauldrons and farmers going home after protesting at the Tikri border for over a year.
