Farmer Laws ‘Your Gift to Nation’: Kejriwal to Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh got into a Twitter spat on Monday, 14 December, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Centre’s contentious farmer laws.
Singh accused Kejriwal of being willing to ‘sell his soul if it serves his purpose’ to which the Delhi CM retorted that the Punjab CM knew about the farm bills, and that they were his ‘gift to the nation’.
The Punjab CM hit out at Kejriwal for his government’s alleged failure to protect the farmers’ and blamed him for ‘exploiting’ the farmers’ protests by announcing that he will fast in solidarity to the movement.
The Twitter spat began after the Punjab CM accused AAP of notifying the three farmer laws on 23 November.
Singh alleged that the Delhi CM had exposed his ‘setting’ with the Union government by notifying the farm laws, just days before the farmers’ march to the capital city.
In response to Kejriwal’s allegations that the Punjab CM struck a deal with the Centre to get his son’s Enforcement Directorate case forgiven, Singh said he would not be cowed down by false cases.
Daring Kejriwal to cite an instance when Singh backed off from supporting his people, the Punjab CM listed incidents from Operation Bluestar and now farm law issues to reiterate that his solidarity always lies with his people. Singh said unlike AAP, he had "always done the right thing by his people".
On Sunday, Kejriwal said he would join in on the Monday hunger strike and reiterated his solidarity with the farmers. He asked the BJP led Union Centre to “shun arrogance” and repeal the three farmer laws and guarantee MSP to the protesting farmers. He asked his party volunteers and citizens to extend solidarity. Last week, the Delhi CM also visited Singhu border and claimed he was present as a volunteer.
"Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win," Kejriwal said in a tweet on Monday.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: undefined