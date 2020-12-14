‘Fast for Our Farmer Brothers,’ Appeals Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Expressing solidarity with protesting farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Monday, 14 December, and urged people to fast in support of farmers.
His tweet written in Hindi read, “Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win.”
The heads of several farmers unions will be observing a nine-hour hunger strike on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm in protest of the new farm laws. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party supports this and that he, too, will fast along with farmers.
The Aam Aadmi Party posted a picture of its leaders Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajesh Gupta, and Gopal Rai on social media observing hunger strike.
Monday marked the 19th day of farmers’ protests. Farmers are still camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders while braving the harsh winter.
CM Kejriwal has come under sharp criticism from his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh who claimed on Sunday that the Delhi CM was "exploiting" the ongoing agitation of the farmers to "further his party's petty electoral agenda with blatant lies and brazenly false propaganda", reported IANS.
Published: 14 Dec 2020,01:16 PM IST