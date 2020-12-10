Ready to Discuss: Agri Min After Farmers Reject Govt’s Proposal

As the farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 15 on Thursday, 10 December, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready for “open-minded discussions” with farmers on provisions they have an objection to, after the latter rejected a draft proposal sent by the Centre.

“We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that the government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against[sic.]. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers,” Tomar said.