Farmers Across India Hit the Streets, Demand Modi Govt’s Response

Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, Left, AAP and Samajwadi Party, extended support to the farmers. The Quint Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, Left, AAP and Samajwadi Party, extended support to the farmers in their protests. | (Photo: The Quint) India Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, Left, AAP and Samajwadi Party, extended support to the farmers.

India woke up on Friday, 25 September, to farmers up in arms across the nation against the contentious Farm Bills passed in the monsoon session of Parliament. With Punjab and Haryana taking the lead, activists from several farmer associations across India hit the streets against the bills. The protests are largely against three bills that were recently passed by Parliament in its monsoon session – The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

“We have been trying to engage democratically with the government. After the ordinances were issued, hundreds and thousands of letters have been sent to the prime minister. But even in Parliament, this government has refused to listen.” Avik Saha, Jai Kisan Andolan

What Did the Opposition Say?

Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, Left, AAP and Samajwadi Party, extended support to the farmers in their protests.

Protests Erupt in Maharashtra, TN And Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, farmers protesting against the agri bills passed in parliament earlier this week blocked the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway for a few hours on Friday. The protesters also burnt stubble in the middle of the road and shouted slogans against the Centre, demanding withdrawal of the bills. Farmers also blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghaziabad to protest the bills. Farmers from the Lakhimpur Kheri district have also gathered in protest. Protests have also been reported from many districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Pilibhit, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Baghpat and Barabanki. In Maharashtra, farmers protested in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nandurbar, Jalna, Beed, Aurangabad, Nanded, Yavatmal and Buldhana. Meanwhile, led by Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association President P Ayyakannu, farmers held their protest outside the Collectorate in Trichy while carrying human skulls in their hands. On 24 September, farmers’ body in Punjab began the ‘rail roko’ agitation in the state, which will continue till 26 September. Fourteen pairs of passenger trains running from the Railways’ Ferozepur division were cancelled for the next three days in view of the protests against the Centre’s three agriculture bills.