Delhi Makes Mask Mandatory Again, Violators To Pay Rs 500 Fine

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, 20 April, announced that wearing masks in Delhi will be mandatory again.

The DDMA announced that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine, The Indian Express reported.

During the meeting, health officials were asked to keep a close watch on the B.1.10 and B.1.12 variants of Covid-19, which are likely to be more transmissible. The DDMA sought genome sequencing testing on all RT-PCR positive samples.

It added that schools would remain open.