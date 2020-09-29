‘RJD Will Give 10 Lakh Pistols’: Fadnavis Takes a Dig at Tejashwi

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, 29 September, took a dig at the leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs. Addressing a town hall meeting of BJP workers in Patna, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said: “I heard that Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet. I get to know to whom they will give jobs. They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols, and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting. Yadav will distribute those pistols among his supporters. This is the job, he was talking about. He will give jobs to 10 lakh kidnappers, looters and murderers,” news agency ANI reported.

Fadnavis went on to say: “We will see the same old Bihar that prevailed under Lalu Prasad’s rule in which girls could not go outside in the evening; no one was allowed to purchase new vehicles. Bihar was a state without electricity, water and roads. The present NDA government has provided all the basic facilities in all villages, this is the change the government brought in its tenure.” Devendra Fadnavis also said that Bihar is moving towards self-dependence, “Bihar has to become Aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) in the next 15 years, the foundation of which is to be laid in next five years,” he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, 27 September, had said: “There are over 10 lakh jobs vacant in various government departments. These posts will be filled at the first cabinet meeting if his party comes to power in Bihar,” according to Hindustan Times. “If our government is formed, we will approve around 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet. These jobs would be government employees and permanent. There will be advertisements and in a time frame, appointments would be made,” Tejasshwi Yadav said in a press conference.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)