After Registration Suspension, Faction Stages 'Coup' at Kashmir Press Club

Barely a day after Registrar of Societies and Firms kept the re-registration of the Kashmir Press Club in abeyance, a group of journalist led by Saleem Pandit staged a 'coup,' taking over the reigns of Kashmir's largest press ensemble and revealing along with it, an underlying current of factionalism.

In a statement, the faction led by Pandit alleged that the ad-hoc management of the club was delaying elections for "unknown reasons" while adding that the "headless club" had placed the media fraternity in "unwanted trouble," reported The Telegraph.