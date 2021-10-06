'Deeply Illogical': Facebook's Zuckerberg Denies Picking Profits Over Safety

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock/File Image)
Hours after whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before United States lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempted to refute claims of the social media platform fuelling divisions and harming children.
Further, Zuckerberg went on to claim that he does not know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed.
“The moral, business and product incentives all point in the opposite direction,” the Facebook CEO added.
Hours prior to that US lawmakers, according to Reuters, “pounded” Facebook and demanded regulators probe the whistleblower’s accusations of the social media company harming children and stoking division.
WHAT DID THE WHISTLEBLOWER SAY?
During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing, Haugen sought transparency about how Facebook lures users to extend their time on the site, giving them ample opportunity to advertise to them. Further, Haugen stated:
According to Reuters, Haugen claimed that while the company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, they “won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed”.
Published: 06 Oct 2021,07:59 AM IST