Facebook Skips Delhi Assembly Panel Hearing; Insulted, Say Members

Facebook even asked the Delhi Assembly committee to withdraw its summons. The Quint Picture for representation purposes only. | (Photo: iStock) India Facebook even asked the Delhi Assembly committee to withdraw its summons.

Facebook executives on Tuesday, 15 September, skipped a hearing of the Delhi Assembly's ‘Peace and Harmony’ committee. The hearing was called to address the the allegations of deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in India by the social media giant.

Facebook refused to attend the hearing, arguing that they have already appeared before a Parliamentary panel.

The social media company communicated their decision in writing, which pointed out that their representatives had already deposed before the committee of MPs earlier this month and since Parliament was seized of the matter, the Delhi Assembly committee should withdraw its summons.

“The regulation of intermediaries like Facebook fall within the exclusive authority of the Union of India. Given that the matters are under consideration by Parliament, we object to the Notice and request you recall it,” Facebook India’s statement said, as per ANI.

'Insult of the Delhi Assembly’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha, who heads the Committee, called Facebook’s action an 'insult and contempt of the Delhi Assembly.’ "This is an issue of Delhi, how can Facebook say that it's not the domain of this committee? Facebook's statement that Parliament is seized of the matter is untenable. The state legislature functions independent of parliament. Your refusal to appear before this committee is an attempt to conceal the role (of Facebook) in the Delhi riots," he said.

According to NDTV, fresh summons would now be issued to Facebook executives in line with principles of natural justice. If they did not comply with the fresh summons, said members, they should be forced to appear through coercive actions