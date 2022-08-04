The MiG-21 Served India Well, but the IAF's Aged Fighter Is Running Out of Time

The Mikoyan and Gurevich (MiG) 21, code-named 'Fishbed', has been the longest-serving aircraft in the Indian Air Force’s current fleet. The supersonic interceptor has aided the nation in several battles, right from the time it was inducted in 1963.

Despite the fact that modern avionics and armaments were added to the MiG-21 in the Bison upgrade (2001 onward), the airframe is still decades old and cannot be upgraded endlessly.

Hundreds of accidents over the years, including the recent crash of a trainer aircraft in Rajasthan, have fueled debate over the safety of the aircraft and has earned it the infamous 'flying coffin' moniker.

While the root causes of the crashes are difficult to ascertain with the data available in public, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the MiG-21 is a product of its time.

As defence analyst Angad Singh points out, “Now we have only four squadrons of the MIG-21, which is proportional compared to our other aircraft, and still, it’s the MIG-21s that are crashing.”