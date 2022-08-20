US Senator Jon Ossoff To Lead An Economic Delegation To India

US Senator Jon Ossoff
United States Senator Jon Ossoff will lead an eight-day economic delegation to India starting 30 August, in an effort to improve relations between India and the US.
35-year-old Ossoff happens to be the youngest US senator to be elected in three decades. In a recent announcement, he said that he wants to bolster the "friendship" between the two countries.
Prior to his election, Ossoff was in-charge of a team that investigated and uncovered corruption, war crimes, and terrorism for international news organizations.
Back in 2021, Ossoff won an instrumental election to secure the Senate majority for the Democratic Party.
Having been in office just for two years, Senator Ossoff for Georgia, has written and passed legislation to strengthen civil rights, improve domestic solar energy manufacturing, and improve public health in order to lead bipartisan investigations of abuse and corruption as the Chairman of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.
Recently, Senator Ossoff's bipartisan bill to fund law enforcement and mental health services became a law. The law will find trainings for first responders, crisis intervention teams, mental health courts, and other programs that help law enforcements which would help those who are struggling with mental illness.
