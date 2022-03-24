‘Exams Have Nothing To Do With It’: CJI Refuses to List Pleas Against Hijab Ban

The Chief Justice of India on Thursday, 24 March, refused to accept a request for urgent listing of the petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment, which held that hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and upheld the ban on wearing headscarves in educational institutions in Karnataka.

When senior advocate Devadatt Kamat mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India seeking urgent listing saying that exams were going on, CJI NV Ramana said, "Exams have nothing to do with the issue”, LiveLaw reported.

However, Kamat insisted, "These are girls...the exams are from 28th. They are being restrained from entering the schools. One year will go.”

Without giving a date, the CJI said, “Next item”.