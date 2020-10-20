Ex-Cop Files Case Against Republic TV for Defaming Mumbai Police

The Quint

A former cop has filed a civil case against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, seeking the channel be restrained from defaming the Mumbai Police from undermining probe in the Television Rating Point (TRP) Scam case. Republic TV is one of the channels being investigated by the police for allegedly rigging TRPs. The case, filed by former ACP Iqbal Shaikh through Advocate Abha Singh, accuses Republic TV of running a smear campaign against the Mumbai police. The petitioner “seeks remedies related to a sustained campaign of defamation being directed at Mumbai Police”.

“Being a respectable former Police Officer decorated with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, the Plaintiff is identified socially for his such legacy of the Police Department. For this reason, he is enormously concerned with the reputation of this Department and that any undue attack on the Police Department, made with a malicious reason, causes enormous hurt to him emotionally and socially.” Excerpt from the petition

Apart from an injunction, the petitioner also seeks damages to the tune of Rs 5 lakhs for “causing mental agony and loss of reputation as being a decorated Officer of the august institution of Mumbai Police”. The petition also states that Goswami’s Republic TV violates the statutory guidelines issued by the Press Council of India (PCI) that requires the owner/management of a media establishment and the editor be independent of each other.

“Defendant No. 1, namely, Arnab Goswami triples up, first as the Owner and Director of Media Company, Second as the Editor-in-Chief Third as the main anchor of TV Debates – Open contempt to the guidelines issued by the Press Council of India where Owner/Management has to be distinct from Editor.” Excerpt from the petition

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 19 October, had asked the Mumbai Police to issue summons to Arnab Goswami if he is proposed to be named as accused in the TRP scam case. The court was informed by Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, that he will appear and cooperate with the probe if he receives the summons.