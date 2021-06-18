Jailed Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan’s Mother Passes Away

The Uttar Pradesh had arrested Kappan, along with three others in October 2020, while they were en route to Hathras. He was travelling to cover the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman that had, at the time, stirred the conscience of the entire nation.

The police claimed that Kappan was going to Hathras with a "very determined design to create caste divide and disturb the law and order situation" and that he had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).