Ex-Amnesty India Head Aakar Patel Stopped at Bangalore Airport by CBI

Former Amnesty International India head, Aakar Patel, was stopped from leaving India at the Bengaluru Airport on Wednesday, 6 April, after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"CBI officer called to say I am on the Look-Out Circular because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India," Patel tweeted, shortly after he was halted. Stating that he had been put on the exit control list, he said, "Got passport back through court order specifically for this trip to the US."

"Immigration says CBI has put me on the list why @PMOIndia," Patel said in a tweet, tagging the prime minister's office.