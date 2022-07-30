Event to Honour Booker Prize Winner Cancelled in Agra After Police Complaint

An event organised to felicitate International Booker Prize-2022 winner Geentanjali Shree in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was called off by organisers on Saturday, 30 July, due to a controversy over her book ‘Ret Samadhi’ (Tomb of Sand).

Elaborating on the reason for the cancellation of the event, the organisers informed, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, a resident of Sadabad town in Hathras, had sent a written complaint to the police against Shree for alleged objectionable descriptions of mythological Hindu Gods - Shiva and Parvati, in her book hurting sentiments of Hindus, Hindustan Times reported.

The complaint has been filed with the Hathras police station.