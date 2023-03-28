EPFO To Pay 8.15% Interest Rate on Provident Fund 2022-23, Hiked From 8.1%

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Interest Rate 2022-2023 Latest Update: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has increased the interest rate on the Employees' Provident Fund for 2022-23. The retirement fund body has hiked the rate of interest on EPF deposits of employees to 8.15 percent from 8.1 percent.

As reported by news agency PTI, "The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.15 percent rate of interest on EPF for 2022-23 at its meeting on Tuesday."

In March 2022, EPFO had reduced the interest rate on EPF for its over five crore subscribers to an over four-decade low of 8.1 percent from 8.5 percent in 2020-21.