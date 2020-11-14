Enforcement Directorate Chief Sanjay Mishra Gets Tenure Extension

Sanjay Mishra was appointed the Director of the Enforcement Directorate on 27 October 2018. The Quint Enforcement Directorate | (Photo: The Quint) India Sanjay Mishra was appointed the Director of the Enforcement Directorate on 27 October 2018.

The government has extended Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chief Sanjay Mishra’s tenure to three years, as per a revised order on 13 November. Sanjay Mishra, a 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service Officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed the Director of the Enforcement Directorate on 27 October 2018.

The revised order read: “The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra IRS (IT: 84006), Principal Special Director, Directorate of Enforcement as Director of Enforcement Directorate for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

In this revised order, the tenure was extended from two years to three.