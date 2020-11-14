Enforcement Directorate Chief Sanjay Mishra Gets Tenure Extension

The government has extended Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chief Sanjay Mishra’s tenure to three years, as per a revised order on 13 November. Sanjay Mishra, a 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service Officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed the Director of the Enforcement Directorate on 27 October 2018.
The revised order read: “The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra IRS (IT: 84006), Principal Special Director, Directorate of Enforcement as Director of Enforcement Directorate for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”
In this revised order, the tenure was extended from two years to three.
Sanjay Mishra came to the limelight for investigating many high-profile cases like the National Herald case in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were accused of criminal misappropriation. He also investigated the case of disproportionate assets against BSP Chief Mayawati. Additionally, Mishra also probed into allegations of tax evasion by NDTV and issued the Rs 450 crore demand notice that the channel received in 2014.
Published: undefined