ED Summons Rajasthan CM’s Brother Agrasen Gehlot in Fertiliser Export Scam

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Facebook/Agrasain Gehlot)
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen Gehlot in relation with the case of illegal export of fertiliser, and has asked him to come to the probe agency's office in Delhi on Monday, 11 October.
As per sources, Gehlot will come to ED’s headquarters in the national capital along with his lawyers, NDTV reported.
This comes days after Gehlot had appeared before the ED in Delhi last month too and had been questioned for over seven hours.
He along with others are linked to alleged irregularities in fertiliser export. Gehlot has been accused of exporting subsidised fertiliser between 2007 and 2009, while the UPA government was in power.
After Gehlot approached the Rajasthan High Court, seeking relief from the probe agency's action, the court asked him to cooperate with the investigation and directed the ED to not take any coercive action against him, NDTV reported.
Congress had earlier stated that it will not be scared of such actions by central probe agencies. Gehlot's son Anupam had also been deposed by the ED.
The ED’s actions last year were followed after a criminal case based on a 2007-09 customs department matter was filed, which alleged irregularities in procurement and export of subsidised muriate of potash (MOP) meant for farmers and investigation in this case was finalised in 2013.
(With inputs from NDVT)
