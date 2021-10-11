ED Summons Rajasthan CM’s Brother Agrasen Gehlot in Fertiliser Export Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen Gehlot in relation with the case of illegal export of fertiliser, and has asked him to come to the probe agency's office in Delhi on Monday, 11 October.

As per sources, Gehlot will come to ED’s headquarters in the national capital along with his lawyers, NDTV reported.

This comes days after Gehlot had appeared before the ED in Delhi last month too and had been questioned for over seven hours.