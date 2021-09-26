Terrorist Involved in BJP Leader's Murder Killed in Encounter in J&K's Bandipora

Two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out on Sunday, 26 September, between security forces and terrorists at Watnira area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, one of the terrorists killed was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari and two of his family members.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The police official informed that the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who then retaliated.

"Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter," the official added.