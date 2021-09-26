Terrorist Involved in BJP Leader's Murder Killed in Encounter in J&K's Bandipora

Image used only for representational purpose.
(Photo: IANS)
Two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out on Sunday, 26 September, between security forces and terrorists at Watnira area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI.
According to ANI, one of the terrorists killed was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari and two of his family members.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
The police official informed that the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who then retaliated.
"Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter," the official added.
"Both have been identified; one locally trained and one trained in Pakistan. One was involved in the killing of BJP leader late Waseem Bari," he said.
On 23 September, an encounter broke out between security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorists, where a militant named Anayat Ashraf Dar was killed in the Chitragam Kalan area in Keshwa village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
According to Kashmir Zone Police, he refused to surrender and was later killed in the encounter.
Earlier, on 21 August, three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including one who was behind the killing of BJP worker Rakesh Pandita in June, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, news agency PTI reported.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
Published: 26 Sep 2021,12:51 PM IST