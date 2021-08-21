3 JeM Terrorists Killed in an Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

This was a joint operation by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral on Saturday, 21 August.

This was a joint operation by the Army, and Jammu and Kashmir police.

The encounter started in the upper reaches of the forest area in Nagbaeran, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

