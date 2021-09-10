BJP, RSS Trying to Break the Composite Culture of Jammu & Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

Talking about the economic policies of the Centre, Gandhi said it seemed like the blessings of Goddesses Durga, Laxmi, and Saraswati on the country had faded away.

Gandhi also spoke about his family’s connection with Jammu & Kashmir and called it ‘home’.

“This is my second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in a month, and I will be visiting Ladakh shortly. I had said in Srinagar that whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir, I feel that I have come home. Yesterday I went to offer prayers at Vaishnodevi Ji, and I felt at home. The state, which was a state, but now a Union Territory, has a very old relation with my family,” said the Congress leader, who also encouraged his party workers to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’.

(With Inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)