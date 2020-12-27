MP Labourer Dies After Employer Allegedly Pumps Air in Rectum

A 40-year-old daily wage labourer died on Saturday, 26 December, after his employer allegedly pumped air into his rectum with a compressor following a wage dispute in Gobardhan, Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, reported news agency ANI.
Shivpuri superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Singh Chandel noted that the incident allegedly happened 45 days ago. He added that further investigation is underway, “ I have instructed the concerned officer to take necessary action," Chandel told ANI.
Since there was no formal complaint, the matter was brought to the notice of the police on Sunday, 27 December.
The victim, Permananad Dhakad was a daily wage labourer from Gazigad Dhoria village in Shivpuri district. On 8 November, he allegedly approached his employer, Rajesh Rai for his wages.
He was rushed by Rai to Gwalior hospital for treatment, and later transferred to a local district hospital when he didn’t show any improvement. The family was not informed about these developments, reported Times Now.
The brother of the deceased has claimed that the incident took place on 8 November.
"My brother went to work in the morning, and in the afternoon somebody told me that he has severe gastric pain. When I met him he told me that it wasn't gastric pain, but his employer, along with some colleagues pumped air into his rectum with a compressor," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Rai told the victim’s family he had admitted him for gastric ailments. Dhakad regained consciousness 48 hour later and narrated the incident to his family before passing away. The police were informed thereafter, reported Times Now.
(With inputs from Times Now, Times of India and ANI)
