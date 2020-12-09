MP Dalit Youth Beaten to Death for ‘Touching’ Food After Party

A 25-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death by two upper caste men on Monday, 7 December, for 'touching' food served at a feast in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The village is 400 km away from Bhopal.
According to The Times of India, the accused, identified as Bhoora Soni and Santosh Pal, called the victim, Devraj Anuragi, to clean up after a party in their village.
Both Soni and Pal have been booked for murder under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and are currently absconding, the report said.
Just a week earlier, a Dalit farm worker was beaten to death in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for refusing to give a matchbox to the accused, to light cigarettes.
Around 180 kilometres away from Bhopal, the incident took place in Karod village, where the 50-year-old Lalji Ram Ahirwar, was resting in an agriculture field when the accused beat him with sticks over an argument on borrowing a matchbox, according to the police.
“Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav attacked Lalji Ram Ahirwar with sticks for denying a matchbox. He got severely injured. He was admitted to Guna district hospital but died of his injuries,” additional Superintendent of Police, TS Baghel, told NDTV.
(With inputs from Times of India, NDTV)
