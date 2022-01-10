Elgar Parishad Counsel Writes to SC-Appointed Panel Suspecting Pegasus Snooping

The Pegasus affair may prove to be a passing storm, at least till the next round of revelations.

Advocate Nihalsing B Rathod, who represented several people implicated in the Elgar Parishad case, has reached out to the Supreme Court-appointed committee to investigate allegations of his phone being spied upon through the Pegasus malware.

The Nagpur-based lawyer suspects that his mobile device was being secretly surveilled for information regarding the legal strategies in connection with the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad proceedings, and intercepted to gain access to the correspondence between him and his clients, LiveLaw reported.

In light of this, the advocate has sought to appear before the SC-appointed panel and cross-examine the agencies which might be summoned for the probe. Further, the lawyer has asked for the proceedings of the case to be made public.