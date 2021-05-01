‘Derogatory’: EC Moves SC Over Madras HC’s ‘Murder Charges’ Remark

The Election Commission on Saturday, 1 May, moved the Supreme Court against what it called ‘blatantly disparaging remarks’ by the Madras High Court, over holding polls amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This comes a day before the counting of votes in four states and one Union Territory where Assembly elections were held recently.

The poll body called the high court’s remarks “uncalled for, blatantly disparaging, and derogatory.”

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee reprimanded the Election Commission (EC) for failing to ensure COVID-19 norms were being followed during rallies, remarking that the EC is “singularly responsible” for the second wave of COVID-19.