Dhumavati Jayanti 2024: Date, Timings, History, Significance & Rituals

Know everything about Dhumavati Jayanti 2024
Dhumavati Jayanti 2024: Dhumavati Jayanti is a popular Hindu deity that is dedicated to the seventh goddess of the ten Mahavidyas. She is believed to have a benign nature and to help her devotees get rid of sinners. Today, we will discuss some of the important aspects of this festival. There is a story b behind the festival and it is believed that Goddess Dhumabati estows her blessings upon her devotees and helps them get rid of their problems. Let's know more about the history, significance and rituals of the festival.
The Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi begins at 09:33 pm on 13 June and ends at 12:04 am on 15 June.
The Shukla Paksha Navami tithi begins at 12:04 am on 15 June and ends at 02:32 am on 16 June.
One of the most important stories about Dhumavati Jayanti revolves around the Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Parvati was extremely hungry, and in a bid to satisfy her hunger, she swallowed Lord Shiva. However, after Lord Shiva's request, she disgorged him. This incident led to Lord Shiva cursing her to take the form of a widow.
Dhumavati Jayanti is depicted as an ugly, old, and pale widow who is often seen wearing dirty clothes and carrying a winnowing basket. She is also believed to have two trembling hands. Despite her appearance, Dhumavati is known to get rid of misery, pain, distress, frustration, and mental agonies from the lives of her devotees. The significance of celebrating Dhumavati Jayanti lies in the fact that it is believed that on this day, Goddess Dhumavati bestows her blessings upon her devotees and helps them overcome their problems.
On this day, devotees wake up early with the sunrise and start preparing for the Puja.
The Goddess is worshipped with dhoop, agarbatti, and different flowers.
The worship of Dhumavati Jayanti is done at a remote location.
It is believed that offering black sesame seeds wrapped in black cloth to the goddess can help in seeking her blessings.
One should also note that married women should not worship Devi Dhumavati.
They are only allowed to see the idol from far. This tradition is followed for the safety of their husband and sons.
Devotees ensure that Special Devi Dhumavati mantras are recited during puja to get rid of any obstacles in life.
