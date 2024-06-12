Father’s Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate the Event

Father's Day 2024: Father’s Day is a day to honour and appreciate the fathers in our lives. It’s a time for children, young and old, to express their love and gratitude for their fathers and father figures. In many countries, Father’s Day is also a day to recognize the important role that fathers play in shaping families and society.

Father's Day 2024 is set to be observed on Sunday, 16 June. The preparations to celebrate the day begin way ahead because people want to make it memorable for their fathers. It is a time to appreciate their sacrifices and efforts to build a better life for us. You should observe the day in your way and show your love for your father.