‘Time We Define Limits of Sedition’: SC Stays Action on 2 Channels

The Supreme Court on Monday, 31 May, restrained the Andhra Pradesh Police from taking any coercive action against two Telugu channels – TV5 and ABN Andhra Jyothi – for showing alleged offensive speeches of a YSR rebel MP, news agency PTI reported.

"It is time we define the limits of sedition," Justice DY Chandrachud was quoted as saying during the hearing, with the two channels having been booked for sedition.

Any coercive action has been stayed till when the matter is heard next.