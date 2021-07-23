'Agencies Being Used as Coercive Tool': Editors Guild on Dainik Bhaskar IT Raids

The Editors Guild of India on Friday, 23 July, expressed concern over the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department at various locations linked to the Dainik Bhaskar Group and news channel Bharat Samachar a day before, saying, “Notwithstanding the merits of the case, the timing of these raids is concerning given the recent critical coverage by both the organisations.”

The body expressed concern 'that government agencies are being used as a coercive tool to suppress free and independent journalism'.

“This is all the more disturbing given the recent media reports on the wide spread surveillance of journalists and civil society activists using the Pegasus software,” it added.