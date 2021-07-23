'Readers' Will Prevails': Dainik Bhaskar After I-T Raids

Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday, 22 July, reacted to raids conducted by the Income Tax Department at several premises of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, saying that they "did their job" and presented a true picture of the government's flaws in front of the public.

They also put out a tweet in Hindi which stated, "I am free, because I am Bhaskar. Readers' will prevails at Bhaskar."