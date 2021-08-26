ED Says Unitech Owners Operating From Tihar, SC Orders Move to Mumbai Jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday, 26 August, of a secret underground office being operated by Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra in Tihar Jail, which his sons, Sanjay and Ajay, visited when they were on parole or bail.

After the ED's report of alleged collusion with jail authorities, the top court ordered the immediate transfer of Sanjay and Ajay Chandra from Tihar Jail to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail.