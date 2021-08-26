ED Says Unitech Owners Operating From Tihar, SC Orders Move to Mumbai Jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday, 26 August, of a secret underground office being operated by Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra in Tihar Jail, which his sons, Sanjay and Ajay, visited when they were on parole or bail.
After the ED's report of alleged collusion with jail authorities, the top court ordered the immediate transfer of Sanjay and Ajay Chandra from Tihar Jail to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail.
Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan told a bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and MR Shah that officials have been deputed outside the jail in order to give instructions, news agency PTI reported.
Divan told the bench, "We have recovered hundreds of original sale deeds from that office, hundreds of digital signatures and several computers with sensitive data with regards to their properties in India and abroad," PTI reported.
One complaint filed in 2015, which was later joined by 173 others by homebuyers of Unitech projects – 'Wild Flower Country' and 'Anthea Project' – in Gurugram, led to a criminal case against Unitech Ltd.
Taking into consideration the significant events that had taken place since the top court’s October 2017 order, the court had directed a forensic audit to be conducted by Grant Thornton.
Divan informed the Supreme Court that the probe agency submitted two status reports in sealed cover to the court, while Unitech Ltd properties worth Rs 600 crore both in India and abroad were provisionally attached.
Highlighting the problems currently being faced in the investigation, she pointed out that the agency has found a very intricate web of money trail through shell companies and the properties are being disposed of in real time, PTI reported.
Moreover, the Chandras received bail a few times over the years.
On 4 June, the top court had granted 15-day interim bail to Sanjay for him to attend the last rites of his father-in-law, after which he had surrendered.
The Chandras have claimed that since they deposited an amount in excess of Rs 750 crore and complied with the court's conditions, they be granted regular bail.
As a relief to over 11,000 home buyers of Unitech, the top court had, on 20 January 2020, allowed the Centre to take total management control of the realty firm and appoint a new board of nominee directors.
Haryana cadre IAS officer Yudvir Singh Malik had been approved by the apex court as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the new board while the existing board of company directors remained superseded.
(With inputs from PTI)
