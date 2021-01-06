ED Summons Sanjay Raut’s Wife Varsha for Questioning on 11 January

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for inquiry on 11 January, in connection with the PMC Bank fraud case, the probe agency said on Wednesday, 6 January.

The summons come after Varsha appeared before ED for questioning on 4 January where she was reportedly questioned about the Rs 55 lakh interest-free loan transferred to her account in 2010 and 2011 by her business partner Madhuri Raut, wife of Pravin Raut, who is an accused in the case.

Sena MP Raut has claimed that the BJP government is using central agencies to target his family for political vendetta. “Politics is about face-to-face conflict. Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice,” he had earlier said in a press conference.