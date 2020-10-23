FEMA Violation Case: ED Summons Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s Son

ED has summoned Raninder Singh, son of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). | (Photo: The Quint )

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 23 October, summoned Raninder Singh, son of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh, for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), reported ANI, citing sources.

ED has asked Raninder to present himself before them in Jalandhar on 27 October, reported ANI, citing sources.

More Details

According to NDTV, Raninder has been asked to explain an alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of a trust and few subsidiaries in British Virgin Islands.

Reportedly, both Raninder and Amarinder Singh have denied the allegations, referring to the charges as “false”. Further, Raninder had said earlier that he did not have anything to hide and was willing to cooperate with the investigation, reported NDTV.

