ED Raids Anil Deshmukh’s Residences in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 25 June, raided former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur in connection with an alleged money launder case.
Another team of ED also raided Deshmukh's residence in Mumbai's Worli area in the same case, reported news agency ANI. The case pertains to allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh in March 2021.
Reacting to the raid conducted at Deshmukh’s house, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted “ED raided CM Uddhav Thackeray's Vasooli Minister Anil Deshmukh residence. I am sure in few days he will be in Jail. Another VASOOLI Minister Anil Parab will follow Anil Deshmukh.”
In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had accused Deshmukh of corruption, extortion, meddling in the transfers within the force, and directing investigations to be conducted according to his will, among other allegations.
Singh also challenged his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government, in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity with former API Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the case.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: 25 Jun 2021,10:44 AM IST